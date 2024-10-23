NA Speaker mourns sudden death of MNA Rana Ansar’s son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the sudden passing of MNA Rana Ansar's young son.

In his heartfelt message of condolence to MQM MNA Rana Ansar and her family, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his solidarity with the grieving family, sharing in their sorrow and offering his support during this difficult time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Ansar and her family the strength to cope with this immense loss and to let the deceased's soul rest in peace.