NA Speaker Mourns Tragic Demise Of Senior Journalist Mazhar Iqbal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Senior Journalist Mazhar Iqbal in a road accident.
In his condolence message, the Speaker paid heartfelt tribute to Mazhar Iqbal, describing him as a talented and dedicated professional whose contributions to journalism will be fondly remembered.
He termed the journalist’s passing as an irreparable loss to the media fraternity.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, stating that he shares their grief during this difficult time. He prayed to Almighty Allah to elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks in Jannah and grant the family strength and patience to bear this immense loss.
