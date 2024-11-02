NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments

(@Abdulla99267510)

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq sends a letter to Supreme Judicial Commission regarding formation of Judicial Commission, informed them of parliamentary nominations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has nominated parliamentary representatives to the Judicial Commission for the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq sent a letter to the Supreme Judicial Commission regarding the formation of the Judicial Commission, informed them of the parliamentary nominations.

The Secretariat confirmed that, for the National Assembly, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Pakistan Muslim League (N) member Sheikh Aftab have been nominated to the Judicial Commission. Meanwhile, for the Senate, Farooq H. Naek and Shibli Faraz have been nominated, with Roshan Khurshid Brocha nominated for the women's seat.

A spokesperson for the National Assembly stated that, following the approval of the 26th Amendment, five members from Parliament are now included in the Judicial Commission. All nominations have been sent to the Judicial Commission Secretary, and the Supreme Court has received them.

The spokesperson also noted that there is equal representation from both government and opposition in the list of nominees sent by Parliament.

Following the implementation of the 26th Amendment, Parliament's special committee appointed Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Pakistan among the three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.