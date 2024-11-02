NA Speaker Nominates Members For Judicial Commission On Judges’ Appointments
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2024 | 05:28 PM
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq sends a letter to Supreme Judicial Commission regarding formation of Judicial Commission, informed them of parliamentary nominations
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has nominated parliamentary representatives to the Judicial Commission for the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.
According to the National Assembly Secretariat, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq sent a letter to the Supreme Judicial Commission regarding the formation of the Judicial Commission, informed them of the parliamentary nominations.
The Secretariat confirmed that, for the National Assembly, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Pakistan Muslim League (N) member Sheikh Aftab have been nominated to the Judicial Commission. Meanwhile, for the Senate, Farooq H. Naek and Shibli Faraz have been nominated, with Roshan Khurshid Brocha nominated for the women's seat.
A spokesperson for the National Assembly stated that, following the approval of the 26th Amendment, five members from Parliament are now included in the Judicial Commission. All nominations have been sent to the Judicial Commission Secretary, and the Supreme Court has received them.
The spokesperson also noted that there is equal representation from both government and opposition in the list of nominees sent by Parliament.
Following the implementation of the 26th Amendment, Parliament's special committee appointed Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice of Pakistan among the three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness campaign started to aware children about benefits11 minutes ago
-
Air pollution index of Lahore declines21 minutes ago
-
Secretary pledges rewards for farmers to boost wheat cultivation21 minutes ago
-
Woman sets herself ablaze21 minutes ago
-
Man, two sons shot dead21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 flooded with hoax calls31 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Italy meets Punjab CM31 minutes ago
-
Iranian diplomatic delegation visits Bibi Pak Daman shrine31 minutes ago
-
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case33 minutes ago
-
Woman arrested for killing father41 minutes ago
-
Empowering youth essential for stability, combating terrorism: Raisani41 minutes ago
-
KPCTA to setup KP Pavilion at Lok Mela Islamabad starting from Nov 8-17; CM's Advisor41 minutes ago