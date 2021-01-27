NA speaker, NPC China agree on formation of Joint Parliamentary body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman National Peoples Congress of China Wednesday agreed for formation of a joint Parliamentary Committee for effective oversight of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They were of the view that enhanced economic cooperation would give impetus to the existing bilateral relations through parliamentary and economic cooperation.

The Speaker Asad Qaiser was talking to Li Zhanshu in a Virtual meeting held here, said a news release.

Both the Presiding Officers directed their respective Secretariats to take necessary steps for constitution of Committee comprising of members from Pakistani Parliament and National People's Congress.

During the meeting Asad Qaiser was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Chairman CPEC committee Sher Ali Arbab, Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee Ehsan ullah Tiwana, Convener Pak-China Friendship Group Noor Alam Khan and other members of the National Assembly whereas Chairman NPC was accompanied by Deputy Speaker NPC and Chairmen of the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Law. This virtual meeting is first high level contact between the two presiding officers after the breakout of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker said that Pakistan considers China its closest friend, staunchest partner and an iron brother. He said that consistent progression in the relations exemplifies a unique model of brotherhood.

He congratulated his Chinese counterpart on 71st anniversary of Sino-Pak diplomatic relations and Chinese New Year.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan strongly believes in territorial integrity of China and fully supports One China policy.

He said that Pakistan values Chinese support on international and regional forums. He said that Kashmir being the bleeding wound on the map of the world needed international attention for mitigation of miseries of Kashmiri people and fulfillment of international commitment. He said that China's equivocal support on Kashmir issue is valued by people and government of Pakistan.

Li Zhanshu said that China also considers Pakistan one of its brother and a closest strategic ally. He said that China would always stand by Pakistan for its defence and maintaining territorial integrity. He said that COVID-19 was devastating for the China as well as the world, however support of Pakistan specially the parliament had boosted the Chinese moral to fight that disease. He assured the Speaker that provision of COVID-19 vaccine was on the top most priority of the Chinese Government.

Speaking about the CPEC, Chairman NPC said that CPEC was of utmost importance for the economies of both the countries. Referring to the instances of terrorism in the region, underlined the need for security of CPEC to keep it moving on right track.