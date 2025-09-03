NA Speaker offers condolences on passing of Sadiq Sanjrani’s father

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the father of former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Speaker extended his profound sympathies to Sanjrani and his family, expressing solidarity with them during this time of grief.

He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for the Almighty to elevate his ranks in the hereafter.

The Speaker also prayed for strength, patience, and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.