NA Speaker Offers Condolences Over The Death Of Senior Journalist's Son

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

NA Speaker offers condolences over the death of senior journalist's son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday expressed deep sadness and condolences over the death of the son of senior journalist Abdul Rauf.

The young Hamza Rauf passed away last day, leaving his family and loved ones in a state of shock and grief.

In a condolence message to Abdul Rauf, the National Assembly Speaker offered his heartfelt sympathy and support to the bereaved family.

He shared the pain and sorrow of the family in this difficult time and prayed for Almighty Allah's mercy and blessings upon the departed soul.

