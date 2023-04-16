NA Speaker offers condolences over the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Speaker, Raja Parvez Ashraf, and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, expressed deep sadness and heartfelt regrets on the death of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a tragic traffic accident.

In separate condolence messages, the National Assembly Speaker and his deputy said they were deeply saddened to hear the news of Mufti Shakoor's demise, whose void would be difficult to fill.

They praised the late minister for representing his constituency excellently.

They offered their heartfelt sympathy and support to the bereaved family, and expressed sorrow at the religious, political and social loss of the deceased, remarking that it will be remembered until the last.

They shared the pain and sorrow of the family in this difficult time and prayed for Almighty Allah's mercy and blessings upon the departed soul.