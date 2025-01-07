NA Speaker Offers Condolences Over Xizang Earthquake Tragedy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has offered his heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives and the financial damages caused by the earthquake in China’s Xizang region.
In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow and regret for the loss of lives and the significant financial damages caused by the disaster.
The speaker conveyed Pakistan’s, especially Parliament’s, unwavering solidarity with the Chinese government, its people, and the victims during this difficult time.
He also extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the earthquake, emphasizing Pakistan’s support for China in the wake of the tragedy.
Recent Stories
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..
Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE
AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA speaker offers condolences over Xizang earthquake tragedy2 minutes ago
-
Two died, seven injured in an accident on M-1422 minutes ago
-
Preparations reviewed for 773rd Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar22 minutes ago
-
Trail-7 Islamabad's hidden gem for nature lovers & adventure seekers22 minutes ago
-
SZABMU launches NAHE’s National Outreach Programme to empower faculty22 minutes ago
-
HEC convenes NCRC meeting in discipline of Public Health22 minutes ago
-
KP becomes first province to repay debt: Muzzammil Aslam33 minutes ago
-
NA members congratulates Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt on PBM appointment42 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves 3-year delay in pension payment to army widow42 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram holds open court to address citizens’ issues52 minutes ago
-
ECP reserves verdict in disqualification case against PTI senator Abro1 hour ago
-
Punjab Ombudsperson for Women resolves inheritance, harassment cases1 hour ago