NA Speaker Offers Condolences Over Xizang Earthquake Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has offered his heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives and the financial damages caused by the earthquake in China’s Xizang region.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow and regret for the loss of lives and the significant financial damages caused by the disaster.

The speaker conveyed Pakistan’s, especially Parliament’s, unwavering solidarity with the Chinese government, its people, and the victims during this difficult time.

He also extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the earthquake, emphasizing Pakistan’s support for China in the wake of the tragedy.

