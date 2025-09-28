NA Speaker Offers Condolences To Maulana Haideri On Family Bereavement
September 28, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday visited the residence of Member National Assembly and Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to offer his condolences on the passing of Haideri’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law.
The Speaker offered Fateha for the departed souls of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri’s close relatives. He expressed heartfelt sympathy, stating that he shares in the grief and sorrow of the bereaved family during this difficult time.
The Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah for the forgiveness of the departed souls and for granting patience and strength to the bereaved family, so they may endure this irreparable loss with grace and fortitude.
