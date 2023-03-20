UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Offers To Mediate Political Reconciliation; Vows To Uphold Journalists' Rights

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has proposed to facilitate dialogue and reconciliation among political factions and stakeholders to overcome the current crisis and find a way forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has proposed to facilitate dialogue and reconciliation among political factions and stakeholders to overcome the current crisis and find a way forward.

Speaking to representatives of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), he emphasized the importance of a collaborative political culture where compromise is possible and stressed that parliament is the most important institution for resolving national issues.

The Speaker was of the opinion that politicians needed to let go of their stubbornness for the survival of the country.

The Speaker reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the fundamental rights of journalists and safeguarding their freedom and safety.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting would take up their issues to voice their concerns and grievances and work towards finding effective solutions. The Speaker of the National Assembly has emphasized the responsibility of journalists to maintain the quality of journalism and stressed the importance of upholding journalistic ethics and standards to ensure that the public receives accurate and unbiased information.

The Speaker has acknowledged the key role played by journalists in bringing politicians together on one platform.

He also recognized the sacrifices made by journalists in upholding democracy and stressed that they have a basic right to receive their salaries on time.

The Speaker announced the celebration of International Journalists' Remembrance Day on November 19th at Parliament House, where journalists from Pakistan will pay tribute to fallen colleagues and acknowledge the vital role of journalism in society.

The newly elected officials of the Rawalpindi/Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) were administered the oath of office by the Speaker, reaffirming the National Assembly's commitment to supporting the welfare and professional development of journalists in the country.

