NA speaker opens PPP office in Khushab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf visited the Khushab district and inaugurated the office of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) here on Saturday.

State Minister for Industries and Productions Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi also accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, the NA speaker said when a political party attacked military installations, there was a jubilation in India because it could not defeat Pakistan on the basis of military power. India had a great wish to repeat the Mukti Bahini experience of East Pakistan here, but all attempts in that regard went in vain due to the brave army of the country.

Addressing a convention in Khushab, he said: "There was uncertainty and resentment among the youth, which we can eliminate through mutual agreement and with the help of most suitable person to lead the nation." He told the party workers that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and son of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Asif Ali Zardari, is the best person to lead the nation. He said Bilawal's philosophy that democracy is the best revenge had proved the best political strategy so far.

The NA speaker said Imran Khan could not be compared with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in any way. He said Bhutto was hanged in a fake case, but he did not challenge the state writ. He remarked that the PTI had reached its logical end now.

He admitted that Khushab district was a backward region, and all basic needs of people should be met through establishment of a university, construction of roads and provision of natural gas and other facilities.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the people of Khushab district were lucky to have young and honest leadership like Malik Ali Sawal Awan from NA-87 and Malik Azhar Ali Awan from PP-82 of Pakistan People's Party.

Former MPA Malik Javed Awan, Malik Mazhar Ali Awan, Malik Ahmed Javed Awan, Malik Wali Awan, Malik Muhammad Shabir Awan, Dr Naeem Sadiq, Mirza Niaz Baig, Gohar Jamal Toosi, Malik Shayan Awan, Dr Muhammad Nasir Awan, Malik Javed Awan Khora, Malik Ansar Awan, Ghulam Abbas Khan Baloch, Muzamil Khan Baloch and other party leaders also attended the event.