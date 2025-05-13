Open Menu

NA Speaker Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs Of Ma’raka-e-Haq

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM

NA speaker pays rich tribute to martyrs of Ma’raka-e-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich and heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Ma’raka-e-Haq.

He expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives, including those of the brave personnel of the Armed Forces and innocent civilians.

“The sacrifices offered by our courageous sons during Ma’raka-e-Haq constitute a shining chapter in our national history,” said the Speaker.

“Their heroism and unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty will be remembered for generations to come.”

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also honored the memory of the brave martyrs, including Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technicians Najeeb, Farooq, Mubashir, and other personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He further saluted the courage and valour of Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar, Ikramullah, Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Mu Adeel, and Sepoy Nisar “The entire nation stands in salute to their selfless bravery and sacrifice,” he stated.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked that the Armed Forces of Pakistan responded to the shameful Indian aggression with strength, clarity, and conviction—rendering the nation’s defence impenetrable “During Ma’raka-e-Haq, our Armed Forces delivered a bold and effective response, turning every challenge into an opportunity to reaffirm our national resolve,” he added.

Recent Stories

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

3 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

8 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

8 hours ago
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

9 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

9 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

14 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan