NA Speaker Pays Rich Tribute To Martyrs Of Ma’raka-e-Haq
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich and heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Ma’raka-e-Haq.
He expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives, including those of the brave personnel of the Armed Forces and innocent civilians.
“The sacrifices offered by our courageous sons during Ma’raka-e-Haq constitute a shining chapter in our national history,” said the Speaker.
“Their heroism and unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty will be remembered for generations to come.”
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also honored the memory of the brave martyrs, including Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technicians Najeeb, Farooq, Mubashir, and other personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
He further saluted the courage and valour of Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar, Ikramullah, Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Mu Adeel, and Sepoy Nisar “The entire nation stands in salute to their selfless bravery and sacrifice,” he stated.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked that the Armed Forces of Pakistan responded to the shameful Indian aggression with strength, clarity, and conviction—rendering the nation’s defence impenetrable “During Ma’raka-e-Haq, our Armed Forces delivered a bold and effective response, turning every challenge into an opportunity to reaffirm our national resolve,” he added.
