ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for the unwavering dedication and sacrifices offered by our forces to protect Pakistan and its people in all circumstances.

In a message, he underscored the significance of these sacrifices in the defense of our nation and in the global fight against terrorism.

The Speaker has also remarked that the entire nation takes great pride in the Pakistan Army's steadfast commitment to safeguard the country's borders and to uphold its honour.

He paid tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who, in the face of adversity, stood resolute against those who sought to undermine our nation's dignity and integrity.

He also applauded the indomitable spirit of the martyrs and heroes of the 1965 war, who thwarted India's ambitious designs and successfully defended the borders.

He highlighted the unprecedented courage and unparalleled bravery displayed by Pakistan's forces during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The Speaker affirmed that the nation's defence rests in capable hands, and with the presence of Pakistan's formidable armed forces, no adversary can dare to threaten our sovereignty.

He expressed the unwavering solidarity of the entire nation with the Pakistan Army, asserting that in times of adversity, the nation will stand united like an impenetrable fortress.

The Speaker declared a collective commitment to spare no sacrifice for the protection and well-being of our beloved motherland.

Addressing a recent incident, the Speaker condemned the attempt to vandalize the memorial of the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces on May 9.

He called for those responsible for this reprehensible act to be brought to justice swiftly.

He affirmed that every citizen of Pakistan holds the utmost reverence for the sacrifices of our armed forces, and the blood shed by these brave individuals will forever serve as a testament to our nation's unwavering resolve.