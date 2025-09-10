NA Speaker pays rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 77th death anniversary

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 77th death anniversary, being observed nationwide on September 11 with solemnity and fervour.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 77th death anniversary, being observed nationwide on September 11 with solemnity and fervour.

Speaker said that Quaid-e-Azam’s inspiring leadership and unwavering determination led the Muslims of the Subcontinent to achieve the goal of an independent homeland, envisioned by the Philosopher poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said that Quaid-e-Azam's statesmanship, vision and relentless struggle would continue to serve as a beacon of guidance for the nation.

Speaker stated that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah consistently emphasised the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law, as well as the importance of tireless hard work. He said that the guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline remain the key to overcoming the challenges confronting the country today.

Speaker urged the younger generation to follow in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam by dedicating their energies to the development and prosperity of Pakistan, and to play their due role in making the country strong, progressive and prosperous in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision.

Speaker, while referring to the prevailing flood situation, stated that the nation today needs to demonstrate the same unity, courage, and discipline that it exhibited under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the time of Pakistan’s creation. He appealed to the people to generously extend their support to the flood-affected citizens. He further urged all political forces to set aside their differences and play an active role in providing relief to the flood victims.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, in his message, said that the Quaid’s political foresight, hard work and sacrifices would remain a guiding light for generations to come. He added that the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline were the real strength of the nation, and adhering to them could place Pakistan among the ranks of strong and developed countries.