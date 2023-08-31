Open Menu

NA Speaker Pays Rich Tribute To Syed Ali Shah Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday paid rich tribute to Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader on his 2nd death anniversary, which is being observed on 1st September every year.

In a message resounding with solemnity and admiration, the Speaker underlined that Syed Ali Shah Gilani remained an icon of unwavering dedication to Kashmiri freedom.

He also said that he had been a steadfast advocate for the inalienable right to self-determination for his compatriots. He also applauded the unmatchable sacrifices he offered in the pursuit of Kashmir's freedom.

He also said Gilani has become a model of exemplified fearlessness and unflinching commitment to championing the rights of the Kashmiri people.

The Speaker said that his legacy transcended the constraints of time and would continue to kindle the fervor of succeeding Kashmiri generations, inciting them to relentlessly strive for their birthright of freedom.

Furthermore, the Speaker also urged the United Nations to play a proactive role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue in accordance with its resolutions.

He also expressed his hope that fearless struggle undertaken by Syed Ali Gilani for the emancipation of the Kashmiri populace culminate in the realization of their cherished aspiration � a dawn where the light of independence bathes the valleys of Kashmir.

