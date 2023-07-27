NA speaker pays tribute to Capt Sarwar Shaheed on his 75th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday commemorated Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in the Uri sector of Kashmir in 1948 while defending the motherland with great reverence.

He, in a statement, praised Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed's unparalleled bravery and courage in the pages of history.

In recognition of his valor and bravery, the speaker said Captain Sarwar Shaheed was posthumously honored with the nation's highest military award, Nishan-e-Haider.

"On the occasion of his 75th martyrdom anniversary, the entire nation pays tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, saluting his bravery and courage," he added.

He acknowledged the Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed's ultimate sacrifice for the defense of the motherland.

"The valleys of Kashmir still bear witness to the bravery and courage of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed," he added.

"Martyrs are our true heroes, and living nations always cherish their heroes," the speaker remarked adding, "Today, we breathe in the air of freedom, thanks to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

He said the nation took pride in its brave and gallant sons, and sacrifices of martyrs teach us unity, brotherhood, and fraternity.