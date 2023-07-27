Open Menu

NA Speaker Pays Tribute To Capt Sarwar Shaheed On His 75th Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

NA speaker pays tribute to Capt Sarwar Shaheed on his 75th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday commemorated Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in the Uri sector of Kashmir in 1948 while defending the motherland with great reverence.

He, in a statement, praised Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed's unparalleled bravery and courage in the pages of history.

In recognition of his valor and bravery, the speaker said Captain Sarwar Shaheed was posthumously honored with the nation's highest military award, Nishan-e-Haider.

"On the occasion of his 75th martyrdom anniversary, the entire nation pays tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, saluting his bravery and courage," he added.

He acknowledged the Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed's ultimate sacrifice for the defense of the motherland.

"The valleys of Kashmir still bear witness to the bravery and courage of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed," he added.

"Martyrs are our true heroes, and living nations always cherish their heroes," the speaker remarked adding, "Today, we breathe in the air of freedom, thanks to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

He said the nation took pride in its brave and gallant sons, and sacrifices of martyrs teach us unity, brotherhood, and fraternity.

Related Topics

National Assembly Martyrs Shaheed Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

11 minutes ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

18 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

12 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

13 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

13 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan