NA speaker pays tribute to Jammu martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Wednesday paid homage to the martyrs of Jammu, observing November 6, 1947, as a solemn reminder of the "dark day" in history.

In his message, Ayaz Sadiq commemorated the sacrifice of over 200,000 unarmed Kashmiris, who were tragically killed by the forces of Maharaja Hari Singh while migrating to Pakistan.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world are observing Jammu Martyrs' Day today to reaffirm their commitment to the martyrs' mission for self-determination.

He lauded the courage of the martyrs in their struggle for self-determination and affirmed that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

The Speaker expressed hope that the memory of these martyrs would continue to inspire the Kashmiri cause, stating that their bloodshed would one day lead to the dawn of freedom in the occupied valley.

He assured that the heroism of the Jammu martyrs would be remembered with deep respect and recorded in history as a legacy of resilience and courage.