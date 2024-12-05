NA Speaker pays tribute to Maj. Akram Shaheed on martyrdom anniversary

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid rich tributes to Maj. Muhammad Akram Shaheed on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid rich tributes to Maj. Muhammad Akram Shaheed on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary.

In his message for the 53rd anniversary, the speaker stated that Major Akram attained martyrdom on December 5, 1971, while bravely fighting the enemy.

He was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider for his remarkable courage.

The speaker recognized the unmatched sacrifices of the martyrs that have made Pakistan’s armed forces and national defense invincible.

He stressed that the nation takes pride in its martyrs and will forever honor their sacrifices.

The speaker prayed for the elevation of Maj. Akram’s rank and for the nation to keep honoring its martyrs.