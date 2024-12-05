NA Speaker Pays Tribute To Maj. Akram Shaheed On Martyrdom Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid rich tributes to Maj. Muhammad Akram Shaheed on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid rich tributes to Maj. Muhammad Akram Shaheed on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary.
In his message for the 53rd anniversary, the speaker stated that Major Akram attained martyrdom on December 5, 1971, while bravely fighting the enemy.
He was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider for his remarkable courage.
The speaker recognized the unmatched sacrifices of the martyrs that have made Pakistan’s armed forces and national defense invincible.
He stressed that the nation takes pride in its martyrs and will forever honor their sacrifices.
The speaker prayed for the elevation of Maj. Akram’s rank and for the nation to keep honoring its martyrs.
Recent Stories
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide2 minutes ago
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals6 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector8 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape8 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA8 minutes ago
-
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th8 minutes ago
-
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima16 minutes ago
-
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body16 minutes ago
-
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem16 minutes ago
-
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines16 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems in Lyari26 minutes ago