NA Speaker pays tribute to mothers whose sons laid their lives to protect beloved motherland

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday said that the nation is indebted to all mothers whose sons were martyred in preserving the dignity and sovereignty of the beloved motherland.
Mother's love is the energy which enables normal human beings to accomplish impossible feats in their lives, the speaker said, in a message on the eve of Mother’s Day.
Mothers through their selfless sacrifices, unconditional love and unwavering dedication play a pivotal role in shaping future generations, he added.
Recognizing the immense challenges mothers face in balancing familial responsibilities and professional endeavors, the Speaker urged for a celebration of their resilience, strength, and unwavering commitment.
He stressed that every nation owes a debt of gratitude to its mothers, who nurture and guide with boundless love and compassion.
The Speaker reaffirmed the National Assembly of Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding maternal and child rights.
He said, through legislative measures and parliamentary forums like the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, SDGs Secretariat, and Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights,
efforts would be made to ensure the maximum well-being and empowerment of mothers and children alike.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also paid rich tribute to mothers of Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, whose children are being martyred but their resolve and commitment in their rightful struggle are unshaken.
The Speaker said whatever he is today is due to the prayers and training of his beloved parents.
He encouraged individuals to honor their mothers, highlighting the unique and selfless nature of this relationship rooted in unconditional love, sacrifice, and providing comfort during difficult times.
