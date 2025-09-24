- Home
NA Speaker Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 13 Indian-sponsored Terrorists In Dera Ismail Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid glowing tribute to the security forces for their successful operation in Dera Ismail Khan in which 13 Indian-sponsored terrorists were eliminated.
In a statement, he said the courageous personnel of the security forces battling against Indian-sponsored terrorists are the true heroes of the nation.
The Speaker underlined that their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are unforgettable and a source of national pride.
He also said that their firm resolve to eradicate Indian backed militants is highly commendable. He stressed that bringing terrorist facilitators and anti-state elements to justice is the urgent need of the hour.
The Speaker further remarked that the continued victories of the security forces are a guarantee of Pakistan’s peaceful and secure future. “The sacrifices of our brave soldiers in the war against terrorism will never go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Security forces,” he affirmed.
