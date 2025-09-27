NA Speaker Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 17 Terrorists In Karak
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces and police for successfully eliminating 17 ‘Fitna-Al-Hindustan’ terrorists in Karak, operating under Indian patronage.
In a statement, the Speaker said the successful operation against extremist elements was a commendable achievement, highlighting the professional skill and courage of the security forces in averting a major national tragedy.
The Parliament, government, and security institutions remain firmly committed to the complete eradication of terrorism,” the Speaker affirmed.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the entire nation takes pride in its brave sons who continue to safeguard Pakistan with valor and sacrifice. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the personnel injured in the operation.
Recent Stories
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TDCP organises colourful events in Murree to mark World Tourism Day3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 17 terrorists in Karak3 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stresses education as key to national progress3 minutes ago
-
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network6 minutes ago
-
University of Education showcases innovations at 9th International Industrial Expo13 minutes ago
-
Modern gym inaugurated for police fitness in Gujrat13 minutes ago
-
ADC reviews livestock losses in flood-hit areas23 minutes ago
-
Tourism key driver of sustainable growth, peace: Governor Kundi23 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker summons parliamentary leaders’ meeting ahead of NA session33 minutes ago
-
Tax return awareness session held43 minutes ago
-
KP records six deaths in separate incidents of violence, accidents43 minutes ago
-
Fake martial arts team offloaded, five arrested from airport52 minutes ago