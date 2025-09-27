NA Speaker pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 17 terrorists in Karak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday paid tribute to the security forces and police for successfully eliminating 17 ‘Fitna-Al-Hindustan’ terrorists in Karak, operating under Indian patronage.

In a statement, the Speaker said the successful operation against extremist elements was a commendable achievement, highlighting the professional skill and courage of the security forces in averting a major national tragedy.

The Parliament, government, and security institutions remain firmly committed to the complete eradication of terrorism,” the Speaker affirmed.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the entire nation takes pride in its brave sons who continue to safeguard Pakistan with valor and sacrifice. He also prayed for the swift recovery of the personnel injured in the operation.