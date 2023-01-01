UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Pays Tributes To Martyred Soldiers Of Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

NA Speaker pays tributes to martyred soldiers of Pak Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the martyred brave soldiers of Pakistan Army for rendering unmatched sacrifices against terrorists in the Janikhel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a condolence message, he reiterated his firm resolve to fight terrorists at every level and said the entire nation stood behind their forces for the elimination of terrorism from the country.

Vowing to respond with full force, the speaker said the terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan, islam and the innocent people of the country.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to forgive all sins of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

