NA Speaker performs groundbreaking of Bagh-e-Dastoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, in a momentous event on Tuesday, performed groundbreaking of Bagh-e-Dastoor, as part of National Assembly's ongoing golden Jubilee celebration of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan,1973.

The ceremony was attended by members of parliament, esteemed dignitaries, and representatives from various sectors of society.

"Today's groundbreaking ceremony of Bagh-e-Dastoor is a momentous occasion for all Pakistanis. It symbolizes our unwavering dedication to the principles enshrined in our constitution, which is the bedrock of our democracy," Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said.

"As we celebrate the golden jubilee of the Constitution, we pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a towering figure who played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of our democratic system. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the people's welfare continue to inspire us to this day", he remarked while speaking on the occasion.

He said that Bagh-e-Dastoor was an emblematic project designed to honor and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

It served as a testament to the nation's commitment to democracy, justice, and the rule of law, he added.

While expressing his profound reverence for the Constitution, he emphasized on its significance as the cornerstone of a prosperous and progressive Pakistan.

He highlighted the tireless efforts of the founding fathers and credited their visionary leadership in shaping the nation's destiny.

The speaker expressed hope that the Capital Development Authority would complete the project with minimum resources and in a short span as the basic infrastructure was already available and could be modified in accordance with the proposed design.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf also called upon all Pakistanis to actively engage in safeguarding and promoting the values of the Constitution, fostering unity, and working towards a prosperous future for the nation.

Bagh-e-Dastoor, which is planned to be constructed opposite Parliamentary Lodges at D-Chowk, will serve as a place of reflection and inspiration for citizens and future generations, reinforcing their understanding of the constitutional rights and responsibilities.

It also aims to foster a sense of unity and pride in the nation's democratic heritage while highlighting the contributions of the great leaders who have shaped Pakistan's democratic journey.