NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 28th, 2025) National Assembly postpones negotiation committee meeting due to the PTI’s absence but decides to keep the committee intact.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, while speaking before the meeting, stated that in the last session, it was decided that another meeting would be held within seven working days.

He said today marked the completion of those seven days, and invitations were extended to all. It was expected that opposition members would attend.

He further mentioned that they waited for 45 minutes, but a message was received from PTI representatives stating they would not attend.

“I contacted PTI, and they informed me that they would consult their senior leadership before responding,” he said.

Ayaz Sadiq added that due to the opposition’s absence, negotiations could not proceed.

“There is no point in continuing this meeting under these circumstances, so we are postponing today’s session.

However, he said his doors would remain open, and he hoped negotiations would take place from both sides.

The Speaker of the National Assembly announced that the negotiation committee would remain intact and would not be dissolved.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated, “If we have come to this meeting, we must have brought something with us. We had prepared responses to PTI’s demands. Our sincere efforts are aimed at moving the dialogue forward.

He said the previously negotiations took place, and they hoped they would participate.

“We were ready to respond, but how can we give answers if they do not show up?” he asked.