NA Speaker praises forces for eliminating 31 Khawarij in Lakki Marwat, Bannu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday lauded the security forces for their successful counter-terrorism operation in Lakki Marwat and Bannu, which led to the elimination of 31 Indian-sponsored Khawarij militants.

In his statement, the Speaker described the forces’ actions as courageous and commendable, highlighting their unwavering commitment to protecting the nation. He emphasized that such dedication reflects true patriotism and professionalism.

Sadiq noted that the entire nation stands united in the mission to eradicate Indian-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that the security forces remain resolute in thwarting the nefarious designs of those who seek to destabilize the country.

He further stated that the sacrifices of the armed forces are the bedrock of national peace, and praised them as steadfast guardians of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Speaker concluded by affirming that both Parliament and the people of Pakistan stand in firm solidarity with the security forces. He expressed national pride in the armed forces and reiterated the collective resolve to eliminate terrorism from its roots.

APP/szm-abs