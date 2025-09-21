NA Speaker Praises Security Forces For Eliminating Seven India-backed Khawarij
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday lauded security forces for their successful operations in Kulachi and Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the elimination of seven India-backed Khawarij.
In his statement, the Speaker praised the unwavering courage and steadfast commitment of the armed forces in confronting and neutralizing extremist threats and Indian-sponsored proxies.
He described the elimination of seven India-sponsored terrorists—including three Afghan nationals—as a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against terrorism.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that security forces have made unparalleled sacrifices in defense of the motherland. He reaffirmed that the entire nation stands united behind the Armed Forces in their mission to eradicate terrorism and safeguard national sovereignty.
He also called on the Afghan government to fulfill its responsibilities by preventing the use of its territory for terrorist activities targeting Pakistan.
The Speaker concluded by underscoring the valor and determination of Pakistan’s armed forces, who continue to thwart hostile conspiracies with unwavering resolve.
