NA Speaker Praises Successful Operation In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 10:04 PM

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday paid rich tribute to security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij in South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq praised the security forces for eliminating 8 terrorists, emphasizing that terrorists are foes of humanity and peace.

He praised the security forces' unwavering resolve to eliminate those challenging national peace and security.

The Speaker emphasized that the entire nation stands united against terrorism and takes pride in the bravery of security forces.

He reiterated that operations against terrorist elements will continue until terrorism is eradicated from the country.

