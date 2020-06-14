UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Raises Voice For Pakistani Expatriates Stranded In Kuwait

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

NA Speaker raises voice for Pakistani expatriates stranded in Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser took up the matter of the Pakistani expatriates stranded in Kuwait with the ministers concerned for their smooth repatriation to Pakistan due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speaker took up the matter with the Ministers for Aviation and Interior as well as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for opening up special flight operations from and to Kuwait on weekly basis.

In wake of the ongoing wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a significant size of Pakistani expatriates stranded in Kuwait intended to return to their home country and were constantly demanding for regular operation of special flights from and to Kuwait for smooth repatriation of stranded Pakistani expatriates in that country.

Furthermore, there was also sizeable number of expatriates who were stranded in Pakistan and desired to return to the country of their residence. In the absence of Regional Passport Offices in their zones, they travelled long journeys for renewal of their travel documents.

