NA Speaker Receives 2 PML-N Lawmaker's Resignations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:25 PM

NA speaker receives 2 PML-N lawmaker's resignations

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday confirmed that he had received resignations of two lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with their signature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday confirmed that he had received resignations of two lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with their signature.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "I can call both of the PML-N members of the National Assembly to verify their resignations in accordance to Rule 43 of the Constitution.

"He said being a custodian of the lower house, he should consult with legal team to adopt necessary procedures on the matter of resignations.

Both the lawmakers could take their resignations back anytime, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

