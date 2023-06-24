Open Menu

NA Speaker Refers 'highlighted Issues' To Concerned Committees For Discussion, Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ahsraf on Saturday referred all the highlighted issues to the concerned committee for further discussion and deliberation.

The speaker emphasized that the outcomes of these discussions must be shared with the House.

One of the issues brought forward was raised by Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, who drew attention to the problem of gas load-shedding in the Balochistan province. Additionally, Bugti highlighted the increased gas bills faced by residents of the province.

The concerned committee, composed of members from various parties, will now analyze and deliberate on these matters. The objective is to arrive at viable solutions and recommendations that address the concerns and interests of the members and the public they represent.

The referral of these issues to the concerns committee reflects the commitment of the National Assembly to address the grievances of its members and work towards resolving pertinent challenges faced by the citizens of Balochistan.

