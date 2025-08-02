NA Speaker regrets Islamabad Express mishap near Kala Shah Kaku

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday expressed sorrow over the accident involving the Rawalpindi-bound Islamabad Express near Kala Shah Kaku.

In a statement, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by the tragic incident and expressed solidarity with them in this difficult time.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also conveyed his deepest sympathies to those injured in the accident and wished them a swift and full recovery.

He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured passengers and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care.