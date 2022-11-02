UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Rejects Disqualification Reference Against Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 07:54 PM

NA speaker rejects disqualification reference against Zardari

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday rejected the question of disqualification filed against former President Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Wednesday rejected the question of disqualification filed against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The reference was filed by Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, also known as Zulfi Bukhari, which was received by the NA speaker a couple of days ago.

In the reference, it was requested that former President Asif Ali Zardari be disqualified as Member of the National Assembly under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution and it should be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The speaker rejected the reference under Clause (2) of Article 63 of the Constitution and sent the copy of decision to the (ECP).

