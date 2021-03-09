UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Rejects Opposition's Allegations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:30 PM

NA Speaker rejects opposition's allegations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday rejected the opposition's allegations regarding number of votes secured by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the vote of confidence.

Talking to media at the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed media centre, he said "I challenge, if one vote proven wrong, I will resign from my seat." He urged the political parties to work for strengthening the democracy and promote the culture of mutual respect. "We have to promote democratic norms and should not lose the moral ground" he added.

He said that free press is the basic requirement for democracy and assured to provide necessary facilities to journalists community.

The speaker said, he has constituted a committee comprising members from both the treasury and opposition benches to probe into the unpleasant incidents that took place both inside and outside the parliament house.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that he will approach every political party as part of his election campaign for reelection to the seat of Chairman.

He said whosoever wins the elections of the Chairman Senate, political parties main focus should remain on strengthening the parliament and democracy.

