UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Speaker Reserves Ruling On Khokhar's Privilege Motion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

NA speaker reserves ruling on Khokhar's privilege motion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar Friday reserved ruling on the privilege motion of MNA Afzal Khokhar after hearing the arguments from the mover and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.

The member of the National Assembly (MNA) moved privilege motion against the officials of district administration Lahore for demolishing his property at Johar Town.

Following his motion, the advisor spoke on the admissibility of the motion and said 45-kanal government owned land worth Rs1.5 billion had been vacated from the land mafia.

However, the mover said he had proof of his ownership and his family was the 4th owner of the land.

The NA speaker reserved the ruling on it.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore National Assembly Prime Minister Babar Awan Family From Government Billion

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

5 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

5 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

12 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

16 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.