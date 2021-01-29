(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar Friday reserved ruling on the privilege motion of MNA Afzal Khokhar after hearing the arguments from the mover and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.

The member of the National Assembly (MNA) moved privilege motion against the officials of district administration Lahore for demolishing his property at Johar Town.

Following his motion, the advisor spoke on the admissibility of the motion and said 45-kanal government owned land worth Rs1.5 billion had been vacated from the land mafia.

However, the mover said he had proof of his ownership and his family was the 4th owner of the land.

The NA speaker reserved the ruling on it.