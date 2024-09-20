NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urges for global unity to maintain peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday said that global unity, tolerance, and dialogue are essential for establishing long-lasting peace. He also said that peace is essential for the progress and well-being of humanity and stressed the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

In his message, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the role of diplomacy is pivotal for maintaining peace. He also added “Nations and leaders must prioritize dialogue and understanding over conflict. Peace cannot be achieved through violence; it can only be sustained through mutual respect, cooperation, and a commitment to justice.”

He also urged the international community to uphold human rights and promote equality, as these principles are key to building a peaceful world. He said, “Peace is more than the absence of war. It is the presence of harmony, justice, and respect for diversity.” “Only by embracing these values can we hope to create a world where future generations can thrive in peace and security,” he added.

Sardar Ayaz while underscoring Pakistan's steadfast commitment to advocating for the rights of oppressed people of Palestine & Kashmir stated that Pakistan is consistently calling for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and is advocating for the Kashmiris who are facing decades of human rights violations & have been stripped off their unique & geographical identity.

The Speaker while emphasizing the urgent need for global attention towards the injustice and struggles of the Palestinian and Kashmiri people stated that their quest for self-determination is a matter of basic human rights, and it is incumbent upon the international community to support their aspirations for freedom and dignity.

He urged all nations to unite in the pursuit of peace and justice. The Speaker stated, “On this International Peace Day, let us renew our commitment to ending conflicts, upholding human rights, and supporting those who strive for freedom.”

Sardar Ayaz urged all nations to honour their commitments to international peace agreements and work collectively towards resolving ongoing conflicts that threaten global stability. He encouraged the global community to take part in peace-building activities at every level, recognizing that the responsibility for peace lies with every individual.

The NA Speaker expressed hope for a peaceful and prosperous future, where the principles of tolerance and unity guide humanity towards a better tomorrow.