NA Speaker says action to be taken against PTM leader Wazir

(@fidahassanain)

PTM leader Ali Wazir has given anti-Pakistan statement during his speech in Charsadda and hurled threats at Pakistan’s state institutions.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar announced proceedings against Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir over his statement against state institution.

According to the details, NA Speaker Asad Qaisar said they would take action against Ali Wazir due to his speech and anti-Pakistan statement.

“Yes, I will proceed against him,” said Asad Qaisar while answering to a question about action against PTM leader Wazir.

On Tuesday, Wazir was booked over charges of hate speech and desecration of Pakistani flag by Charsadda police.

“FIR has been registered against MNA Ali Wazir complaint of Charsadda Station House Officer (SHO) for speaking against Pakistan and state institutions,” said the police.

PTI leader have booked under Section 120, 121-A and Section 153 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 over charges of desecrating the national flag and speaking against the state institutions.

He also threatened to build wire wall on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan and targeted Pakistan Army and other state institutions.

In his speech in Charsadda, Ali Wazir also incited people to speak and act against Pakistan. He also incited the US to attack Pakistan, saying that as the US attacked Afghanistan and destroyed Pakhtun people it should destroy state institutions in Islamabad.

“We will not allow the US to come to Pakistan unless and until it destroyed Pakistan’s institutions,” he incited the US in his speech.

He also incited attacks in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore.

The crowd in Charsadda also desecrated Pakistan’s flag and tortured the youth who was holding the flag and was chanting slogans “Pakistan Zindabad”.

The political leaders demanded ban on Ali Wazir and demanded strict actions against him over charges of speaking against the state.