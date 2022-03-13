UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker Says Reforms In Education Sector Top Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar on Sunday said that reforms in the education sector was among top priorities of the government and uniform curriculum would be implemented across the country this year.

He was speaking as chief guest in a ceremony organized by Swabi All Teachers Association in honor of retired teachers.

He said that single national curriculum was a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan with an aim to unify the nation and ensured quality education for everyone.

He said that teaching was a very noble profession which play key role in the development of the country and asked teachers to pay special attention to the character building of students and make them prepare for future challenges.

He appreciated the role of teachers in reforming the society.

