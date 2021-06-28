UrduPoint.com
NA Speaker Seeks Report About Non-payment Of Risk Allowance To Health Workers

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

NA Speaker seeks report about non-payment of risk allowance to health workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Monday sought report from the Secretary National Health Services about non-payment of Health Risk Allowance to the employees of government hospitals in the capital.

While taking notice of the non-payment of the risk allowance, the Speaker said that the health workers did not receive the allowance for the last 11 months.

He directed the Health Secretary to inform that why the allowance was not paid for the last 11 months.

More Stories From Pakistan

