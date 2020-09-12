NA Speaker seeks report from IG Punjab on rape incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday sought a report from the Inspector General of Police, (IG) Punjab on an incident of physical abuse of a woman on the motorway in Gujjarpur area of Lahore.

He asked the IGP to send him a report on the matter during a telephonic conversation, said a news release.

Condemning the incident, Asad termed it as extremely barbaric and shameful act.

He directed the IGP to take all possible steps to ensure justice to the victim. "The protection of women is the first priority and responsibility of the government and such brutality cannot be allowed in any civilized society," he said. "Such incidents are against our social values," he said. He called for immediate arrest the accused involved in the incident and said that all possible means should be used to apprehend the accused.

The Speaker also directed the IG to take disciplinary action against the police personnel who had showed negligence in the incident.

Expressing reservations over the statement of CCPO Lahore, the Speaker said that the statement of the officer was unwarranted and unacceptable.

The IG Punjab apprised Asad about details of the incident and said that all types of investigative modes had been deployed.

As a result of the investigation so far, he said the Punjab Police had reached out to the culprits and they would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

He also assured the Speaker for disciplinary action against the negligent police personnel.