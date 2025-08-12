NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met with Bulgarian Ambassador Mrs. Irena Gancheva and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and deepening parliamentary cooperation with Bulgaria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met with Bulgarian Ambassador Mrs. Irena Gancheva and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and deepening parliamentary cooperation with Bulgaria.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the business communities of Pakistan and Bulgaria, highlighting the vast potential for enhanced collaboration in trade and investment.

The Speaker noted that exchanges in cultural and educational fields hold significant potential to further strengthen relations between the two countries. He underscored the active role of the Pakistan-Bulgaria Parliamentary Friendship Group in fostering bilateral ties.

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary engagement, he added that the exchange of delegations would contribute meaningfully to enhancing mutual cooperation.

Bulgarian Ambassador praised the initiatives of National Assembly Speaker for promoting bilateral parliamentary ties, describing them as commendable. Strengthening parliamentary ties serves the mutual interests of both nations,” the Bulgarian Ambassador affirmed.

She welcomed efforts to enhance people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Bulgaria.

The Ambassador noted that Bulgarian investors have shown strong interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. She also extended her congratulations to the Speaker on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.