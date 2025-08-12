NA Speaker Seeks Stronger Economic, Parliamentary Ties With Bulgaria
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 08:58 PM
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met with Bulgarian Ambassador Mrs. Irena Gancheva and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and deepening parliamentary cooperation with Bulgaria
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met with Bulgarian Ambassador Mrs. Irena Gancheva and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening economic ties and deepening parliamentary cooperation with Bulgaria.
Speaking on the occasion, Speaker underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the business communities of Pakistan and Bulgaria, highlighting the vast potential for enhanced collaboration in trade and investment.
The Speaker noted that exchanges in cultural and educational fields hold significant potential to further strengthen relations between the two countries. He underscored the active role of the Pakistan-Bulgaria Parliamentary Friendship Group in fostering bilateral ties.
Emphasising the importance of parliamentary engagement, he added that the exchange of delegations would contribute meaningfully to enhancing mutual cooperation.
Bulgarian Ambassador praised the initiatives of National Assembly Speaker for promoting bilateral parliamentary ties, describing them as commendable. Strengthening parliamentary ties serves the mutual interests of both nations,” the Bulgarian Ambassador affirmed.
She welcomed efforts to enhance people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Bulgaria.
The Ambassador noted that Bulgarian investors have shown strong interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan. She also extended her congratulations to the Speaker on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.
Recent Stories
FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation
Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..
WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies ..
SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary support to families
Coordinator to PM on Commerce discusses Digital Product Passport, sustainability ..
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in collective effort for country’s b ..
Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions
NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria
IHC issues notification regarding summer vacations of two judges
Azam Swati approaches IHC for cases details
Dar stresses importance of institutional efficiency to boost public service deli ..
Table tennis matches played at Bilawal Sports Complex Nawabshah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to engage in collective effort for country’s betterment2 minutes ago
-
Murree to get PHA on CM’s directions2 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker seeks stronger economic, parliamentary ties with Bulgaria2 minutes ago
-
IHC issues notification regarding summer vacations of two judges2 minutes ago
-
Azam Swati approaches IHC for cases details24 minutes ago
-
Dar stresses importance of institutional efficiency to boost public service delivery24 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker lauds security forces for successful operation in Zhob24 minutes ago
-
Govt. working to attract more investment in IT sector: Federal Minister for Information Technology a ..2 hours ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensifies milk, meat crackdown2 hours ago
-
SU hosts seven events for 78th Independence Day celebrations2 hours ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique chairs meeting on development projects2 hours ago
-
Over 91,300 applications received for Govt Hajj Scheme; submissions open until Aug 162 hours ago