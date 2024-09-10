NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan terms arrest of his party leaders from premises of Parliament as an attack on democracy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday sought video footage of all the gates and entry/exit points of the Parliament to fix the responsibility for arresting lawmakers from Parliament’s premises.

Responding to points of order raised by various members of the House, the Speaker said he considers himself unlucky as custodian of the House when the Parliament was attacked by a political party and its cousin in the past.

He assured the House that strict action would be taken, in consultation with all the political parties, to prevent such incidents in future.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ali Muhammad Khan termed the raid on parliament as attack on democracy.

“The yesterday act of taking PTI MNAs into custody from the premises of the National Assembly is an attack on democracy,” said the PTI leader while delivering speech on the floor of the assembly.

Taking the floor, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said PTI introduced the traditions of hatred in politics.

He said the inappropriate language used by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the military and its leadership, women and journalists is condemnable.

Attaullah Tarar said these people have been in power in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for more than 12 years. He said they misused government funds for personal publicity.

Taking the floor, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said what happened yesterday was the reaction to the incidents that on Sunday.

He said the language used against women, journalists as well as the unity and integrity of the country is a big challenge for the federation of Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif said they will have to correct their approach so that there should be no harsh reaction.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said the policy of “touch me not” will not work if you hurl abuses against women and attack state institutions.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain clarified that no proposal is under consideration for the closure or winding up of the Utility Stores Corporation.

He said we are only talking about restructuring the organization. He said the rights of employees will be protected.

Responding to another calling attention notice, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik said the government is committed to promote Islamic banking in the country. He said new Sharia-compliant certificates worth 50 billion rupees will be launched this month.

The House passed two resolutions.

A resolution, moved by Muhammad Moin Amir Pirzada, recommended that the Government should provide medical, mobile and motorcycle insurance to motorcyclists like riders of food panda and Bykea etc, who deliver food and daily use items, through State Life insurance and in this regard all expenses should be borne by the Government of Pakistan.

The second resolution, moved by Syed Rafiullah, said the government should take immediate steps to enhance national sports programs by substantially increasing funds for athletes’ development and competitions.

“The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024” were introduced in the House.

The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

The House will now meet tomorrow at 11 a.m.