NA speaker served notice on plea against acceptance of resignations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against acceptance of 11 resignations by the speaker National Assembly.

The court served notices to respondents including Speaker and Secretary National Assembly and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to seek answer in the matter.

The court summoned a representative of secretary NA along with the relevant record on next hearing.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's General Secretary Asad Umar.

Petitioner's Lawyer Faisal Fareed Chuadhry Advocate informed the court that they had removed the objections of the registrar office against the petition.

He said a letter for making 123 MNAs of PTI as respondents had also been attached with the case.

The lawyer also submitted order dated April 13, issued by the then Acting Speaker NA Qasim Suri for acceptance of resignations of 123 members.

He said that Qasim Suri had also directed to publish the order in gazette of Pakistan.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till August 16. It may be mentioned here that the PTI had adopted the stance that the NA speaker had accepted only 11 resignations. It prayed the court that the other members should also be de-notified as they had also submitted their resignations.

It said that phase-wise resignations of members were being accepted.