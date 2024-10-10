NA Speaker Stresses Collective Efforts For Thriving Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving a healthy and prosperous Pakistan through collective efforts and divine guidance.
"We will soon achieve this mission with Allah's guidance and our collective efforts," the speaker stated in his message on World Mental Health Day being observed on Oct 10 (Thursday).
He stressed the importance of taking proactive steps to curb the rise of mental health issues, adding, "Now, more than ever, there is an urgent need for comprehensive and effective action to tackle mental health challenges."
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the critical role of mental health in national development, stating, "A healthy mind is the cornerstone of a prosperous nation." He highlighted the impact of supportive workplace environments in alleviating stress and anxiety. He also noted that health is a divine blessing and that mental well-being is essential for personal growth, adding, "It is through a healthy mind that individuals are able to think, understand, and innovate.
"
Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Speaker Sadiq pointed out that over one billion people globally suffer from mental health disorders. He also outlined the key contributing factors, including injustice, mistreatment, loneliness, intolerance, anxiety, unemployment, poverty, and insufficient healthcare.
Speaker Sadiq expressed profound concern over the mental suffering of Palestinians amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression, noting that they are enduring immense psychological distress alongside other hardships. "Our Palestinian brothers and sisters face severe mental anguish due to Israeli brutalities," he remarked.
He also condemned the atrocities in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the devastating psychological toll on the Kashmiri people. "The relentless Indian oppression and persistent human rights violations are causing catastrophic mental impacts on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters," Sadiq added.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick urges India to honor Kashmiri aspirations, end occupation2 minutes ago
-
A,O Levels exams to continue amid SCO closures in ICT12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes peace in provincial jirga12 minutes ago
-
Five IPPs contracts terminated to save Rs411 b, provide Rs60 b relief to consumers: PM22 minutes ago
-
CM expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops32 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in trolley-motorcycle collision32 minutes ago
-
Climate change roundtable conference held42 minutes ago
-
PCGA calls for immediate measures to boost cotton production42 minutes ago
-
Director PBM South Punjab visits District office, reviews projects52 minutes ago
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services to Trail 352 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief approves Central Executive Committee for next five years1 hour ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 motorcycles1 hour ago