NA speaker stresses diplomats’ role in shaping Pakistan’s global image

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasised on Tuesday that projecting Pakistan’s positive and true global image should be the top priority for diplomats, as it is essential for the country’s progress, stability, and dignity.

Addressing the graduating officers at the Foreign Service academy in Islamabad, he described the young diplomats as the future custodians of Pakistan’s image and its true ambassadors on the global stage.

The nation takes immense pride in their dedication and accomplishments.

He noted that Pakistan continues to face formidable challenges, including terrorism and climate change, which demand vigilance and commitment from all sectors, especially its foreign service.

Highlighting the regional security situation, the NA Speaker expressed concern over the illicit use of abandoned weaponry from Afghanistan, which has now fallen into the hands of terrorist elements posing serious threats to Pakistan’s peace and stability.

The Speaker reaffirmed that sustainable and effective resolutions to global and regional conflicts can only be achieved through meaningful dialogue and diplomacy. However, he stressed that no compromise would be made on Pakistan’s sovereignty and terrorists would be dealt with firmly and decisively.

The Speaker National Assembly urged international human rights organizations and advocates to take notice of the grave human rights violations being committed in Gaza and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also highlighted the critical role of parliamentary diplomacy in shaping foreign relations, noting that as Speaker, he has consistently worked to portray Pakistan’s positive and pragmatic image on international platforms.

Reflecting on the political landscape from 2018 to 2021, he described the period as one of the bleakest chapters of political victimisation in the country’s history. He noted that, he remained committed to upholding parliamentary norms by issuing production orders for opposition lawmakers and extending invitations to the opposition for dialogue.

Addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, the Speaker emphasized that resolving the issues faced by the expatriate community must remain a foremost priority for Pakistan’s diplomatic missions, as they represent a key pillar of the nation’s economy and global stature.