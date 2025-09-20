NA speaker stresses peace as vital to global prosperity, welfare

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday stated that global unity, tolerance, and dialogue are essential for the establishment of lasting peace.

He said that peace is indispensable for the progress and well-being of humanity and stressed the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

He expressed these views on the eve of the International Day of Peace, which is observed worldwide each year on September 21 under the auspices of the United Nations. The theme for this year, “Act Now for a Peaceful World,” he said, is both timely and significant.

Highlighting the pivotal role of diplomacy in maintaining peace, Speaker NA stated that nations and leaders must prioritize dialogue and understanding over conflict. “Peace cannot be achieved through violence; it can only be sustained through mutual respect, cooperation, and a commitment to justice,” he said. Speaker NA underscored that peace is more than the absence of war, adding that it is founded on harmony, justice, and respect for diversity. He urged the international community to uphold human rights and promote equality, as these are vital principles for building a peaceful world.

Referring to this year’s theme, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that Pakistan is already acting upon this principle through concrete measures. He stated that the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan have unanimously passed resolutions condemning Israeli aggression and war crimes against Palestinians, while affirming their inalienable right to self-determination. Similarly, both Houses of Parliament have reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, and strongly condemned India’s hostilities and unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, which stripped Kashmiris of their unique identity. He said that these unanimous parliamentary actions demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to the UN’s call to act now for peace and extend full support to oppressed peoples striving for justice and dignity.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemned the recent aggression and illegitimate, falsely-justified & unprovoked attacks by Israel on Qatar, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, which undermine the sovereignty of these countries in blatant disregard of international law. He said Israel’s continued war-mongering, genocide of innocent and unarmed Palestinian children, women, elderly, and patients, along with the weaponization of aid and obstruction of humanitarian assistance, constitutes crimes against humanity.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the oppressed peoples of Palestine and Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan is consistently calling for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and the brutalities inflicted upon Kashmiris who have been facing decades of human rights violations and denial of their unique identity.

He emphasized that the quest for self-determination of Palestinians and Kashmiris is a matter of fundamental human rights, and it is incumbent upon the international community to support their legitimate aspirations for freedom and dignity.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Pakistan is actively engaged in global peace initiatives and continues to raise its voice for peaceful resolutions through dialogue at all international and regional forums. He urged the United Nations and the international community to play their due role in ensuring the peaceful resolution of conflicts, in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and for the principled right of self-determination for Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Speaker called on all nations to honour their commitments to international peace agreements and work collectively towards resolving conflicts that threaten global stability. He stressed that peace-building is a collective responsibility and must be embraced at every level.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed hope for a peaceful and prosperous future, where principles of tolerance, unity, and justice guide humanity towards a better tomorrow.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, also underscored the critical importance of peace as the cornerstone of global development and human welfare. He emphasized that fostering an environment of tolerance, empathy, and mutual respect is essential to building a harmonious world. On the occasion of the International Day of Peace, he reiterated that dialogue and understanding must replace confrontation, and that only through collective resolve can nations overcome the divisions that fuel conflict and violence.

Deputy Speaker NA further stated that the Parliament of Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its steadfast commitment to global peace and justice through its legislative actions. He highlighted that both the National Assembly and Senate have passed unanimous resolutions condemning human rights violations in Palestine and Kashmir, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s moral and diplomatic support for the oppressed people in both regions. “Our parliamentary consensus sends a strong message to the world — that Pakistan stands firmly for peace, justice, and the right to self-determination in accordance with international law,” he added.