Open Menu

NA Speaker Stresses Self-determination As Fundamental Right For Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

NA speaker stresses self-determination as fundamental right for Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, emphasizing that the right to self-determination is an inherent and fundamental right of all nations.

In his message on Right to Self-Determination Day, observed annually on January 5 for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the speaker praised the Kashmiri people for their steadfast struggle over seven decades to secure this right. He emphasized that the day represents their unwavering commitment to attaining their inalienable freedom, as acknowledged by the United Nations.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq underscored the significance of January 5, 1949, when the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution endorsing the Kashmiri people's right to determine their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite. However, he expressed regret that despite the lapse of more than seventy years, these resolutions remain unimplemented, leaving the Kashmiri people's aspirations unfulfilled.

NA Speaker strongly condemned the Indian government’s actions of August 5, 2019, when it unilaterally abrogated the special status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He described these measures as draconian and a blatant assault on the rights of the Kashmiri people.

He reaffirmed that such oppressive tactics would never diminish the Kashmiri people's resolve to pursue their rightful demand for self-determination.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's struggle, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq urged the international community to recognize the legitimate demand of the Kashmiri people for self-determination and to take meaningful steps toward resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute. He emphasized that a peaceful resolution, in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, is essential for regional stability and global peace.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq assured that Pakistan stands resolutely alongside the Kashmiri people in their just cause. He reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic, and political support for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue across all regional and international platforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly United Nations Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Jammu January August 2019 Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

8 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

17 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

17 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

18 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

18 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

18 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

18 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

18 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

18 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan