NA Speaker strongly condemns assassination attempt on Pakistani Head of Mission in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and his deputy Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on the Pakistani Head of Mission in Kabul.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker paid a moving tribute to the bravery of the security guard, who was injured in the firing.

They prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security guard and demanded thorough investigations of the unfortunate incident and action against the perpetrators of the heinous act.

"The elements involved in the firing incident should be arrested immediately," the NA speaker and deputy said.