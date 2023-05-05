(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Friday strongly condemned the murder of Samaa news' reporter Hafiz Imtiaz Baig in Jhelum.

In their condolence messages, Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of the slain Journalist.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker conveyed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family, saying that the murder of Hafiz Imtiaz Baig is tantamount to suppressing the free press and the voice of the people.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker instructed the authorities concerned to arrest the killers as soon as possible, stating that they were standing with the journalists who risked their lives for doing professional duties.

He added that no compromise can be made on free press.

Both the dignitaries prayed for the patience of slain journalist's family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.