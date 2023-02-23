NA Speaker strongly condemns killing of 11 innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of 11 innocent Palestinians by Israeli forces.

In a condemnation here, the Speaker National Assembly said the killing of 11 innocent Palestinians and the wounding of 102 people due to the aggression of the Israeli Army was highly condemnable.

Raja Pervez said the cruelty and brutality of the Israeli Army unleashed on innocent Palestinians was a serious violation of modern principles. "International human rights organizations should take notice of the Israeli Army's aggression against Palestinians living in Palestine," Raja Pervez Ashraf said.

The Parliament and people of Pakistan expressed full solidarity with the Palestinian people, he added.

He further mentioned that Pakistan would continue to provide diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Palestinian people at all regional and international forums.

The National Assembly Speaker also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed heartfelt sympathy to the affected families.