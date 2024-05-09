NA Speaker Strongly Condemns Killing Of 7 Innocent Workers In Gwadar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday strongly condemned the killing of seven innocent workers in Gwadar Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday strongly condemned the killing of seven innocent workers in Gwadar Balochistan.
In a message, he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Gwadar. "Such heinous acts are condemnable in every sense of the word and the Pakistani nation along with its security agencies would never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs'" he added.
He further expressed his determination that the parliament of Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to legislate for uprooting terrorism from the soil of Pakistan.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has also categorically condemned the killing of innocent workers in Gwadar today.
He said that culprits involved in such heinous activities would be dealt with iron hands. He also added, "The nation stands with its armed forces to eliminate terrorism and extremism once and for all."
